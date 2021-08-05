Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.