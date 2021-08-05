Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

