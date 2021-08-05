Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Sell

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

NYSE:ELY opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

