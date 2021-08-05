Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Hold

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $246.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,194.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 over the last 90 days. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

