Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Hold

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,041,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after acquiring an additional 402,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.