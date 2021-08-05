Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $85.57.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Gentherm by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Gentherm by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

