Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Strong Sell

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 220,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $289.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,533 shares of company stock valued at $360,832. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 131.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

