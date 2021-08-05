Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.39.

RLMD stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

