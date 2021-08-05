Zacks Investment Research Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $31.75 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $7,806,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 139,721 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,464.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

