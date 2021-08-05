Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Hold

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Get Immatics alerts:

IMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

IMTX opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.03.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. Analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.