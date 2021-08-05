Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Hold

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

ALPN opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

