Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Buy

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of APRE opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17,267.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

