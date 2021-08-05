Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Buy

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

