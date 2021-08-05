Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) to “Buy”

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get PAE alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

PAE stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $773.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PAE has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that PAE will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.