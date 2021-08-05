Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to “Buy”

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,594 shares of company stock worth $15,997,827 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

