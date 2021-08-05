Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBIO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

