ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $2,560.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00305011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00138623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00167239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003484 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,269,090 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

