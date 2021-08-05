Zel (ZEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00135388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00150851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

