Zen Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $970,768.15 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $970,768.15 and $19,645.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.94 or 0.00540400 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00148425 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.