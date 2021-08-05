Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $634.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $37,291.09 and $634.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00058821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00905594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00097263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042913 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.