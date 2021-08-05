Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

