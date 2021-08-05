Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.49 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $998.46 million and approximately $106.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00437415 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001189 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00775022 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,861,738,679 coins and its circulating supply is 11,570,271,526 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

