ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

