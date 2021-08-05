Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.54.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

