Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.54.

NYSE ZBH opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

