Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) PT Set at C$0.69 by Fundamental Research

Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) has been assigned a C$0.69 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 176.00% from the stock’s current price.
CVE:ZC opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. Zimtu Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.06 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million and a PE ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile
