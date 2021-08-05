Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) PT Set at C$0.69 by Fundamental Research

Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) has been assigned a C$0.69 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 176.00% from the stock’s current price.

CVE:ZC opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. Zimtu Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.06 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million and a PE ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

