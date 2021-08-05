ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.0-64.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.53 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,502. The firm has a market cap of $395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

