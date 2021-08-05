ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $117,551.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00101506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00139956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,952.55 or 1.00102635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.27 or 0.00831736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 34,795,726 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

