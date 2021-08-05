ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn Sells 21,434 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

