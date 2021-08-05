ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 279,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,451,191 shares of company stock valued at $526,247,861 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,404,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

