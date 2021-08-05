Zoracles Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $222.41 or 0.00566011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $1.22 million and $290,034.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00100608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,307.88 or 1.00035065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00838399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

