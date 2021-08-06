$0.01 EPS Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. CareDx reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,793 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -468.83 and a beta of 0.65.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

