$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%.

OSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

