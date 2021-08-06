$0.11 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TGI opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,893,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

