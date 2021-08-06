-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVA traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 142,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,390. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -325.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.