-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVA traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 142,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,390. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -325.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

