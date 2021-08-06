-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.23). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

EAR opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31. Eargo has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

