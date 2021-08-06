$0.27 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

