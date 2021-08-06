-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC opened at $41.03 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.