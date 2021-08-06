$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.56. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MAT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,572. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

