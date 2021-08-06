$0.93 EPS Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Belden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BDC opened at $51.60 on Friday. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -147.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.