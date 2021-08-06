0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $898,021.15 and $96,199.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.10 or 0.00881472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00096899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042335 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

