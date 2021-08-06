10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TXG traded down $9.56 on Thursday, hitting $175.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.08. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $92.54 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,528,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

