10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $184.82, but opened at $177.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $174.01, with a volume of 3,411 shares changing hands.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,516 shares in the company, valued at $81,051,160.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $18,368,357. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

