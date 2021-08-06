11,220 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in UMH Properties by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

