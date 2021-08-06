112,475 Shares in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Uxin by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Uxin by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.26. Uxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

