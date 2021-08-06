12,400 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 59,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

