1,300 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 24.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $150.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

