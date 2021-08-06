13,202 Shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VIRX stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Sell-side analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

