$142.12 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce sales of $142.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.87 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $575.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.66 million to $579.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $653.02 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock worth $11,544,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 47.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 15.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

