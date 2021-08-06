$155.03 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $155.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.30 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $147.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $606.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,940 shares of company stock worth $12,150,468. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. 7,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,338. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 121.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

